Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar has said that government is working hard to provide international standard facilities along with transparency at all NADRA centers.

He made these views in a ceremony held in Islamabad after inauguration of National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) mega offices in Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha.

“The construction of nine mega centers being underway in all provinces to facilitate public at their doors,” Nisar said, adding that only 88 NADRA centers were working in 2013 but now each district has its own NADRA center.

The minister said round the clock service will be provided at these mega centers.

He said, "12 executive passport offices will be established by September this year," further adding that E-Passport system will also be launched soon.

"175 million CNICs have been blocked so far aimed to makes sure national security," he added.

He said, "Presently 557 NADRA centers are operational in the country and transparency is being ensured at all level."

Nisar also said, "Our target is 1500 NADRA centers and we are trying to provide NADRA facilities at the post offices across the country."