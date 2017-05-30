SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that the PML-N had made Pakistan an atomic power by conducting nuclear tests under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif while pushing aside global pressure in this regard.

Addressing the participants of a special ceremony held at Narowal in connection with the Youm-e-Takbeer here on Monday, Ahsan Iqbal said that there is no doubt to say that the PML-N had made the national defence invincible and now the defence of Pakistan is in very strong hands.

“It is in fact the nuclear capability of Pakistan, which has India thing hundreds time before waging a war against Pakistan,” he pointed out, adding that the armed forces of Pakistan has the full capabilities to defend every inch of the motherland and give a befitting reply to enemy’s aggression any part of the country.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the government is tactfully foiling all conspiracies being hatched against CPEC project both at internal and external fronts, saying that the CPEC would definitely change fate of the Pakistan and the nation.

“CPEC will bring about revolution of socioeconomic and human development in Pakistan,” he expressed the hope.

The Federal Minister revealed that the days are not far off when Pakistan would be considered among the developed nations of the world.

“Today, the entire Pakistani nation feels proud to become the first nuclear power of the Islamic World”, he boasted.

NO POWER FOR PILFERERS,

DEFAULTERS

Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the areas having electricity pilferage and the areas paying no electricity bills will have to face harsh loadshedding.

Addressing the party workers here on Monday, Kh Asif clarified that those who don’t pay monthly electricity bills would have to face severe loadshedding during this summer season and they won’t be even exempted in holy month of Ramazan. He said that the government has made some effective measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to the masses during the Sehar and Iftar timings.

RAMAZAN BAZAARS VISIT

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Capt (r) Muhammad Asif visited Sasta Ramazan Bazaars established by the Sialkot district administration in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur.

The commissioner inspected prices and quality of the fruits, vegetables, meat and other daily-use commodities being sold on subsidized rates.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Asif Tufail, ADC (Revenue) Dr Umer Sher Chattha and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.