Opposition on Tuesday walked out of National Assembly (NA) session over budget speeches broadcast restriction, and said it will only attend the proceedings when speeches are telecasted live on the national TV.

Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah, in his speech, first criticised the government by reciting a poetic verse, then warned National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to air budget speeches live to ensure opposition’s participation.

The opposition walked out of the National Assembly session under the leadership of Khursheed Shah, and bashed government in media talk afterwards.

The opposition members said that people become strong by empowering parliament, and it should be the center of all politics and leaders.