KARACHI: Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair on Monday said that the sixth census has been completed and the outcome would be made known in July. He was presiding over the review meeting at the Governor House here.

The governor said that complete and accurate information helps in judicious distribution of resources.

He stated that because of effective arrangements, the satisfaction of the stakeholders augurs well.

Briefing the meeting, the Provincial Census Commissioner Abdul Aleem Shaikh, said that the house and population count has been completed and the data has been dispatched to the concerned ministry in Islamabad.

He pointed out that a total of 1,462 complaints were received which were addressed promptly.

Aleem said that May 30 is the last date for the receipt of the complaints.

He said that every step was undertaken for maintaining transparency.

The governor said that the census would ensure fair distribution of resources on the basis of population.

The Director General of NADRA Sindh Lt Col (Retd) Ahmed Khattak, was also present on the occasion.