MULTAN-An alleged dacoit was killed in a shootout with police while his accomplice managed to here on Bossan Road area in wee hours of Monday, police said.

Police claimed that the killed outlaw was wanted in a number of cases and he carried a head money worth Rs500,000. He was identified as Abdul Hameed Khokhar, a proclaimed offender.

Makhdoom Rashid police SHO Shamoon said that a police party was on routine patrolling across Budhla Sant area between Sunday and Monday midnight. The police party tried to stop a suspected motorbike but the riders tried to escape.

The police party chased the riders, which ended at Syeedanwala by pass. The suspects opened fire at police vehicle. One of dacoit killed in exchange of firing with police while his accomplice managed to escape.

Meanwhile, the police claimed to have arrested at least 48 suspicious persons during a search operation in Jamilabad and Fatima colony areas here on Monday.

Police searched over 150 houses and caught five persons in possession of illegal arms. Police recovered five pistols of 30 bore, 1 pistol 12-bore and 20 bullets from their possession.

A spokesman to the City Police said that biometric scanning of 190 persons was done during the search operation carried out under National Action Plan. Police claimed 38 arrested persons were involved in heinous crimes besides 18 others, who turned out to be drug paddlers. Police also recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession.

RAMAZAN SECURITY PLAN

Meanwhile City Police has devised foolproof Ramadan special security plan and all mosques divided into “A”, “B” and “C” categories. District police sources said that over 1600 personnel including cops and volunteers would offer security duty at 1585 mosques. Sources added that the mosques with serious security threats were kept in category “A” while the rest of mosques in categories “B” and “C”. AS many as 25 mosques are included in the list for the category “A”, 35 “B” and 1525 “C”.

Meanwhile, briefing the journalists over Ramadan security, the CPO Ehsan Younis said large numbers of PQRs and volunteers would also perform security duties during Ramadan. He said 1356 police personnel including four SPs, 11 DSPs, 15 inspectors, 49 sub-inspectors 92 ASIs, 59 Head Constables and 751 constables posted for Ramadan security.

He said stringent security measures have been taken to avert untoward incident. He said Elite Force and Muhafiz squad personnel petrol in sensitive areas. The CCTV cameras have been installed at various points to monitor mosques. He said no parking would be allowed near mosques. He said Sound System Ordinance would be fully exercise disallowing hate speeches.

CPO Ehsan Younis said peace committees have been activated and he would personally monitor security review and performance of personnel.