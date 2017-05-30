ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said Pakistan accorded great importance to its ties with Thailand and was keen to enhance political and economic relations with Southeast Asian region.

He was talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Thailand Asim Iftikhar Ahmad here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president asked the ambassador-designate to establish close contacts with regional countries to garner support for attaining full dialogue partner status for Pakistan at ASEAN.

He expressed optimism that ambassador-designate would play a pro-active role in promoting bilateral relations between the two countries.

President Mamnoon Hussain emphasised the need on further enhancing bilateral relations in the fields of trade, defense and education.

He stressed that ambassador-designate would make efforts to complete the negotiation process of the Free Trade Agreement and its signing by the end of 2017.

He asked the ambassador-designate to establish close contacts with Pakistani diaspora in Thailand and provide them all necessary facilities.