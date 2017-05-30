PESHAWAR - Four including a member of peace committee were killed and another injured when terrorists attacked a vehicle here on Monday evening. Police said that terrorists ambushed a vehicle in Matni of the provincial capital Peshawar. A peace committee head Irshad was among four people killed in the attack while another injured. The assailants fled the scene after the attack. The bodies and injured were moved to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) The security forces cordoned off the area after the attack and launched search operation for the attackers but no arrest could be made.