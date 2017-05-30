Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory (Pemra) on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to ARY Digital for allegedly violating guidelines issued by the watchdog to all satellite TV channels for the month of Ramzan.

The channel aired a game show “on May 28 in its Ramzan transmission, titled ‘Jeeto Pakistan,’ at 8pm which is a violation of Clause 5(p) of Ramzan guidelines,” Pemra said in a statement.

The watchdog in its guidelines for Ramzan transmission has barred TV channels from airing game shows before 9pm “and such programmes are forbidden during the last 10 days of the holy month”.

Pemra has sought a reply from ARY Digital within three days and “also directed CEO of the TV channel to appear in person”.