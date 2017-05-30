GUJRANWALA-Dacoits and thieves went on a rampage as they took gold ornaments, cash, vehicles, cell phones and other valuables in 22 hits here the other day.

In civil Lines Police limits, bandits snatched Rs22,000 and cellphone from Chand; On Jinnah Road, robbers looted Rs30,000, gold chain and cellphone from Awais; in Kamoki Saddr area, dacoits looted Rs67,000, gold ornaments and three cellphones from Shahid and his family; at Sohdra, armed men took away Rs55,000, gold ornaments and cellphone from Jahangir; in Kotwali area armed men looted cash and gold ornaments from Sidra on gun point; and in city Wazirabad police station limits, Haroon was deprived of Rs52,000 and two cellphones at gunpoint.

In Satellite Town, robbers snatched Rs30,000, two cellphones and a gold ring from Hamid Baig; in Kot Jaffar, dacoits took away Rs100,000, three cellphones and gold ornaments from Ashraf and his family; at Emanabad, bandits looted Rs42,000 and two cellphones from Nawaz; in Nowshera Virkan police limits, Muzammal was deprived of Rs57,000, two cellphones and gold chain at gunpoint; in Kamoki Saddr area, armed men took away Rs40,000, gold ornaments and cellphones from Rashid and his family; and three robbers intercepted Iqbal Shah on Baigpur Road and deprived him of Rs110,000, three cellphones and gold ornaments on gunpoint.

At Kot Ladha, dacoits looted Rs70,000 and four cellphones from Masood Ahmed. In theft incidents, thieves swept the houses of Ali Raza, Idrees, Shoaib and Khawar while motorcycles of Rashid, Shoukat and Ghayas were stolen from different places.