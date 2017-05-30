Former interior minister and PPP leader Senator Rehman Malik has said that prolonged load shedding during the holy month of Ramzan is shameful.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House here on Tuesday, he said that during revered month of Ramzan, the government should reduce supply for the industrial sector and provide electricity to domestic consumers as per their demand to provide relief to the people.

He hailed the Hussain Nawaz’s decision of appearing before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), and said that no one should have any objection over gathering of party workers/supporters outside the JIT as they (workers) came to express solidarity with their leader.

He objected over 10 percent increase in monthly stipend of the employees in the federal budget for fiscal year 2017-18 and suggested that keeping in view the price hike, the salaries should have been increased about 25 percent.