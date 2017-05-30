Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday approached Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against ruling party’s tirade over state institutions and sought stern action over contempt of court committed by Daniyal Aziz.

According to a statement, PTI Advocate Shahid Naeem Gondal has filed requisition by Mohammad Joiya in ECP over allegations hurled by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders against state institutions.

Daniyal Aziz had earlier accused institutions of holding biased approach towards PML-N however after being reprimanded by the chief justice of Supreme Court; he apologised saying his statement regarding preferential treatment was about ECP.

PTI has requested ECP to charge Daniyal Aziz of contempt for he attempted to malign ECP’s repute.