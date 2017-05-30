ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court Monday acquitted a death row inmate after he languished 12 long years behind the bars.

As per details, a three member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard appeal of convict against death sentence handed down to him by a trial court on charges of murdering three women.

The convict, Basharat Ali, was booked in a case of murdering three women in Sialkot in 2005. A trial court had handed down death sentence to Ali which was also upheld by Lahore High Court.

The convict challenged the rejection of his appeal against the sentence by LHC in Supreme Court. Counsel of the convict Siddique Baloch pointed out at contradictions in the prosecution case, saying that prosecution say the incident happened at 10:00 am in the morning while the witnesses said it happened at 10:00 pm in the night.

The Court after hearing arguments of the accused counsel acquitted him for lack of evidence and contractions in the statements of the witnesses.

Justice Khosa reprimanded the prosecution saying that the prosecution neither does its job properly not it has the courage to tell the truth.