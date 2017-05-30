ISLAMABAd - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had presented himself as well as his family before the apex court for accountability despite having all Constitutional rights

Talking to media men here, she said that Pakistan was heading towards development and prosperity without bothering about elements, who were against development. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was avoiding its own accountability and ridiculing the Constitutional institutions of the country as the party was itself involved in mega corruption scandals.

She said that Hussain Nawaz presented himself before the JIT, despite objection and he did so just to honour the trust the people of Pakistan have on the Prime Minister of the country.

She said that the PTI was doing politics of blame game and anarchy in the country for sake of getting results as per its desire but courts of the country always gave decisions on the basis of strong evidences.

She said that in 1998 Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made defence of the country impregnable by carrying out nuclear tests and now he was making economy of Pakistan impregnable through initiating the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. She said that the matter of the JIT would be resolved according to the law and Constitution of the country.

Marriyum said that all the required proofs were being given to the JIT in order to ensure a transparent investigation.

She said that the PTI chief always criticised national institutions and the party was one of the main hurdles in development of the country.

Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan introduced a culture of negative politics in Pakistan and he overlooked those people who voted for him in the last general elections.

She said that the incumbent government announced several new health and education schemes for the poor people of the country.