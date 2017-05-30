Senator Rehman Malik says that the Islamic Ummah would keep suffering aggression due to the Western policies.

In his latest Tweets he has highlighted the reasons for Ummah’s suffering,

we Islamic Ummah will keep on suffering ongoing aggression because of the geo political superiority race /Fear technology created by west. — Senator Rehman Malik (@SenRehmanMalik) May 30, 2017





He also speaks of his fears related to Middle East and Iran,

I fear that we will witness further wedge within Middle East post visit of Presudent DT.

Further Isolation of Iran will create problems — Senator Rehman Malik (@SenRehmanMalik) May 30, 2017





Recently U.S President Donald Trump paid a visit to Saudi Arabia where he spoke against terrorism and Iran in Arab-Islamic-American Summit.