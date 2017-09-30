The 9th of Muharram will be observed throughout the country today with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in Karbala, reported Radio Pakistan.

Ulema and Zakireen will shed light on the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his great companions.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident.

Special traffic plan for the procession of 9th of Muharram ul Haram have also been chalked out by the administrations.