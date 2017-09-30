SIALKOT-PTI central leader Asad Umer has strongly criticised Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif's recent statements suggesting that Pakistan should do more for peace and elimination of terrorism.

"The federal minister is demoralising the nation," he said while addressing a convention of the party workers at a local hotel in Sialkot. Asad Umer added a that Khawaja Asif has made the country a joke by saying on international forums that Pakistan should do more for peace and elimination of terrorism.

He said that the foreign minister was speaking the language of the national enemies on the international forums just to please India, the US and Afghanistan as well.

Asad Umer urged Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to form his new cabinet by removing Ishaq Dar and Khawaja Asif. He said that both Ishaq Dar and Khawaja Asif have no moral right to stay in the federal cabinet under the prevailing political scenario of the country.

He said that now jail was the only destination left for the Sharifs and their families in massive corruption. He said that PTI would never accept any blue-eyed chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to be nominated by the government. He said that it was the demand of the day that an impartial person be deputed as NAB Chairman by government after consulting all the main stream political parties in the larger national interest.

Local PTI leaders Khawaja Arif Ahmed, Brig (r) Aslam Ghuman, Chaudhry Ameer Hussain, former speaker of National Assembly, and others were also present.

SHOPKEEPER HELD: Daska police have arrested a shopkeeper for selling prohibited cigarettes and "Sheesha" to minor children, especially the schoolchildren at Daska city's congested Mission Compound locality.

A police team led by Sub Inspector Mehmoodul Hassan raided his shop and arrested him red handed while selling the prohibited cigarettes and Sheesha.

The police have also recovered a big quantity of prohibited cigarettes and Sheesha. The police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case Under Sections 6/8 Punjab Probation of Sheesha Smoking Act 2014 and 5/8 Anti Smoking Ordinance 2002.

Likewise, Satrah police registered a case against accused Ali Shah for selling fake fertilisers at his shop in village Mianwali Bangla, Daska tehsil.

According to the FIR, a team led by Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Warraich, the assistant director agriculture, had caught the accused red handed while selling fertilizers at his shop. Police have sent the accused behind bars.