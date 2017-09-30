An 18-year-old boy Muhammad Yousuf was mauled and killed by a bear when he was coming back home with his herd of goats and sheep from jungle of Kund Bangla.

According to village people, Muhammad Yousuf son of Noor Muhammad while coming back home in the evening with a herd of goats was attacked by a wild bear.

The nearby people rushed towards the spot after hearing the growls of bear and the guy only to see the guy thrown away by the bear into a deep ravine. Muhammad Yousuf died on the spot.

Bear encounters are not common in the area whereas leopard and wolfs attack has been witnessed in the past. The residents of Kund Salbori were unclear that what prompted the bear to attack.