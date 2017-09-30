QUETTA - Students of Pak-Turk Schools and their parents on Friday staged a demonstration outside the Quetta Press Club against disappearance of a schoolteacher and his family from their home in Lahore and called for their recovery.

The protesters holding placards raised slogans in support of Pak-Turk School teachers. Speaking on the occasion, they said that teachers of Pak-Turk Schools were living as refugees in Pakistan under the arrangements made by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) since November 2016.

They condemned alleged abduction of a renowned educationist in Lahore on September 27 and demanded complete security for Pak-Turk School teachers. They said that their stay in Pakistan should be extended. They said that future of their children would be at stake if these schools are closed. They sought security for teachers of Pak-Turk Schools.





OUR STAFF REPORTER