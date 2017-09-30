LAHORE - Nawaz Sharif has said that the time is not far when the conspiracy behind his ouster from the office of prime minister will be exposed.

“I have been removed from the office but I cannot be taken out of the heart of 200 million people,” he said while speaking to the party workers after offering Juma prayers at a Raiwind mosque.

The former premier said that their success lay in establishing sanctity of the vote for which he was making all out efforts. He said that getting respect to their vote is the basic right of the people and he was fighting to get them their right.

The PML-N politics, Nawaz Sharif said, is above the lust for power. It was to protect and secure right of the people which they have been provided by the constitution, he added. He said only respect to the ballot is the means to the make the parliament strong and democracy flourishing.

He said in the battle for protecting right of the masses, they never compromised in the past nor they budged to the pressure from any side. Nawaz assured that they would not compromise on this score in the future as well.

The ex-PM said during his stay in the rule, he made hectic efforts to eliminate terrorism and the objective was achieved with the help of other institutions. “We not only brought about peace in the country but also prosperity and development,” he said.

Counting achievements of his government, he said that the nation will soon hear about complete end to loadshedding and production of electricity more than the domestic demand.

Comparing the PML-N rule with the others, Nawaz Sharif said that time has proved that only the PML-N government addressed the problems of the masses and initiated the era of progress and prosperity wherein the people got jobs and had social uplift. However, he said, certain people under some designs loathed this situation and threw spanner in the wheel of progress and national development.

The former prime minister said they all have to get united to thwart such conspiracies as therein lay solution to all problems. He said with the collective efforts of all stakeholders, peace had been revived in the country and the enemies would never be let succeed to disturb the same again.

NAWAZ NOT COMING TO LONDON NOW, SAYS HUSSAIN

INP adds: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz has said in a video message that her mother Begum Kalsoom Nawaz was feeling better.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz told that his father did not plan to come to London now. Hussain Nawaz told that Begum Kalsoom Nawaz walked on Friday. Maryam said that she’d repeatedly visit the hospital till Kalsoom Nawaz was back home.

