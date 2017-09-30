BUREWALA - A citizen moved court, seeking registration of a case against a gay couple for solemnising nikkah and officials for not revoking registration of the nikkah despite lapse of four years.

The petitioner named Tariq Mehmood, pleaded that Dr Muhammad Din got marriage with Zulfiqar Ali who is his male bride on May 10, 2013 which is against Quran and Sunnah.

Tariq, while making the Tehsil Municipal officer respondent, said the nikkah registrar registered this nikkah in union council office. Solemnizing nikkah of a male with another male and then its registration is against Quran and Sunnah, he asserted, adding that the nikkah has not been revoked despite a lapse of four years. "I reported the matter to police station but no action could be taken by police in this respect," he claimed.

The petitioner requested the court to order for registration of case against all those found involved in the entire process. The court, taking up the petition of Tariq Mehmood, summoned the SDPO on next hearing for reply.