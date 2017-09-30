ISLAMABAD - National Security Committee on Friday was taken into confidence on the engagements of prime minister and foreign minister with leadership of several important countries to highlight Pakistan’s perspective on regional and global security challenges.

Held under the chair of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood, all the three services chiefs and senior civil and military officials.

Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir and Interior Minister Ch Ahsan Iqbal could not attend the meeting due to some other pressing engagements.

The committee was informed that the prime minister, in his meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, had handed over a dossier documenting the systematic human rights violations by India in Occupied Kashmir and stressed the need for appointing a special UN envoy on Jammu and Kashmir.

The NSC expressed deep concern over repeated violations of Line of Control by India, resulting in loss of innocent lives because of the shelling and firing. The committee also condemned violation of human rights in the Indian occupied Kashmir and use of excessive force against unarmed civilians.

The meeting was briefed that the prime minister and the foreign minister had engaged the leadership of several important countries to share Pakistan’s perspective on regional and global security challenges.

Salient aspects and outcome of the prime minister’s visit to New York for the UN General Assembly were also shared with the committee.

It was also shared that Pakistan’s continued engagement with leading world powers on matters of regional security had generated a supportive sentiment for Pakistan amongst world leaders during interactions on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York.

The security committee was also informed that Foreign Minister Asif had visited key regional countries, including China, Iran and Turkey to apprise their leadership of Pakistan’s perspective on crucial regional and international issues.

The committee also reviewed the current developments in the relationship with Afghanistan as well as common avenues for continued cooperation, especially border management and repatriation of refugees.

The meeting reiterated its commitment for peace in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

The National Security Committee expressed its unwavering resolve to keep Pakistan’s defence impregnable against all forms of external aggression.

Pakistan has launched a diplomatic campaign to make the regional and world powers understand its position viz-a-viz Afghanistan turmoil. The campaign was necessitated by the shift in US policy on Afghanistan and South Asia, wherein it aims to give India a greater role in the region as well as Afghanistan.

President Donald Trump announced this policy shift in a nationally televised speech before a military audience at Ft Myer on August 21, alleging Pakistan of providing safe havens to militants and threatening to sever military assistance if would not do more to help American cause in Afghanistan.

Islamabad, which has cleared almost all of its hilly areas along Afghanistan from terrorists in a series of very successful military operations, reacted strongly to these threats and baseless allegations – telling the Americans to not attempt making it a scapegoat for their failure in Afghanistan.

In an immediate response, Pakistan also suspended almost all high-level bilateral visits and meetings. The country also rejected Trump’s assertion that US had gave “billions [of dollars]” to Pakistan to fight terrorism, clarifying that whatever amount was given was not aide but the payment for the services rendered to the US and Nato forces.

The country also highlighted that it had suffered the most in terms of human loss in the war against terror, while it also borne enormous economic burden – almost all out of its own resources.

In a recent interaction with American audience during his US visit, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif advised Trump Administration against pursuing the folly of trying to find a military solution in Afghanistan. The minister also told the Americans that Pakistan was still ready to do all it can to find a peaceful solution to the Afghan mess, as being an immediate neighbour it has the highest stakes in peace in that war-torn country.