ISLAMABAD - The management of Telecom Foundation (TF) has given acting charge of General Manager Administration to fake degree holder officer, Riaz Ahmed Khan, The Nation has learnt.

According to available documents, Khan had to face suspension in 2011 after he failed to submit his degree of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).

Well-placed sources told The Nation that Khan is considered a blue-eyed officer of TF Acting Managing Director Yasir Qadir.

Khan got two degrees of BBA and his first detailed marks certificate was issued in April 2001 with 3.38 GPA and the second degree was issued on April 2003 with 3.50 GPA.

According to the documents, on March 31, 2011, a letter was issued to Khan by the management and it says, “in response to this office letter of dated 24-02-2011, you have submitted original documents of (SSC and HSC). As per record of this office, your promotion from Assistant Manager to Deputy Manager was approved on the basis of your qualification which was BBA, but the original degree has not been submitted by you. You are, therefore, finally directed to submit the same by 04-04-2011.”

On August 4, 2011, the then TF General Manager Administration Muhammad Din issued the suspension order of Khan and it says, “you were directed vide this office letters NO TF/HQ/HR/05 dated March 31, 2011, June 8, 2011, and July 4, 2011, to submit original degree of BBA but you failed to respond to aforesaid letters and did not provide the original degree for verification. Your conduct amounts to disobedience and is prejudicial to the service discipline thus calls for disciplinary action against you. You are, therefore, placed under suspension with immediate effect. You will attend office regularly during the suspension period, however, you will not perform any office work. Disciplinary proceedings against you will follow shortly. This issues with the approval of competent authority.”

Talking to The Nation, Riaz Khan said that he has only one degree and he was not aware of the other certificate of BBA. He said that he will prove that he has only one degree.

TF Acting Managing Director Yasir Qadir said that he was looking into the matter and will take action if Khan failed to prove himself not guilty.

NOKHAIZ SAHI