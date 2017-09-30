PESHAWAR - At least five persons were injured in an explosion outside a private hospital on Peshawar's Ring Road near Shinwari Town on Friday, police said.

According to details, the owner of the private hospital and his son are included in the injured persons. However, it was not immediately confirmed that who the target of the blast was.

After the blast, Rescue 1122 and Edhi ambulances reached the site and shifted the injured persons to the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar.

SSP (Operations) Sajjad Khan said the explosion took place near a hospital located on Ring Road in which five people sustained injuries.

The area people who were near the site of the explosion said it sounded like a grenade explosion, however, the police did not confirm the exact nature of the explosion.

The victims sustained minor injuries and were rushed to the hospital where the doctors said all the injured were stable.

The SSP said the arrested terrorists were plotting a major terrorist activity in the city, which was foiled due to the timely operation.

Meanwhile, the police and intelligence agencies, in a joint operation, rounded up to two terrorists and recovered seven hand grenades, four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and prima card and shrapnel from an under construction house.

Our Staff Reporter