ISLAMABAD, Sept 30 (APP): Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India, Sohail Mahmood visited the PIA office in New Delhi on Friday. He was accompanied by Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah.

Greeted by the PIA General Manager, M.A Barakzai and other staff, the High Commissioner was briefed on the operational and organizational matters of the national flag carrier, a message received here Saturday from Pakistan High Commission New Delhi said.

The High Commissioner was informed that PIA had two town offices in India, the other one located in Mumbai. Besides reservations, the offices also house the operational setup, which ensures on-time departure and arrival of flights besides handling passenger issues.

The High Commissioner assured the PIA staff of full support and cooperation in required areas.

A pictorial book on Pakistan was presented as a memento to the PIA office on the occasion.