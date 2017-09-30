ISLAMABAD - The Intelligence Bureau (IB) on Friday lodged a complaint with the Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority (PEMRA) against a private TV channel and its host for airing a ‘fictitious’ news story.

The IB said in its complaint that on September 25 and September 27, 2017, ARY channel host while displaying a fake document alleged the initiation of a report by the IB against 37 parliamentarians for their connection with defunct and militant organizations.

The PEMRA has forwarded the IB complaint against "ARY News" to the Council of Complaints for further action.