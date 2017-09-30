Kidnapped bank manager recovered, three held

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: The police claimed to have recovered a bank manager, kidnapped for ransom and arrested three abductors including a woman here on Friday. According to police, bank manager Khurram Shahzad was kidnapped by unidentified culprits on his way to the bank in a car from his village Bhekhawal, situated in Kuthiala Sheikhan police precincts, in the morning on September 25. The next day, the kidnappers telephone his family and demanded Rs10 million as ransom for release of the bank manager. The police intercepted cellphone sms, using IT and succeeded in arresting the accused. The district police officer at a conference held at his office, appreciated the in-charge CIA staff and SHO Kuthiala Sheikhan Police for tracing the culprits and recovery of the abducted person within shortest possible time. He termed their performance as incredible. The police also brought the arrested accused before media persons.–Staff Reporter

SIALKOT: Doctors signing a board to mark

International Day of Heart at Cardiac Ward of Govt

Allama Iqbal Hospital.–APP

Eight fugitives lassoed in overnight raid

ZAFARWAL: The police claimed to have arrested eight wanted criminals during an operation carried out in the suburban Sankhtara Town the other night. The police said the arrested criminals were wanted in many cases of heinous nature registered in different police stations. A huge contingent of police raided Sankhtara Town and arrested eight fugitives identified as M Arshad, M Zahid, M Mansha, M Hussain, M Akhtar, Sadiq Bhatti, M Arshad and Abbas. The police also recovered weapons including 8mm and 7mm guns; pump action, dagger, pistols and bullets from their possession. The police have started further investigation.–Staff Reporter

Three of 4 drowned students' bodies recovered

BAHAWALPUR: The dead bodies of three of the four students, drowned on Thursday after a motorcycle rickshaw plunged into a canal, were fished out after a prolonged rescue operation. Search for the fourth is continued however. According to Rescue 1122, the dead bodies of Arsalan, Sana and Afshan were fished out after a prolonged rescue operation, while search for the body of Shaista is continued. The minor students had drowned yesterday when a motorcycle-rickshaw plunged into a canal due to speeding. Eight of 12 students were rescued by the divers of Rescue 1122 while the four others had drowned. The rescue divers expressed their hope to recover the dead body of the fourth student soon.–Staff Reporter