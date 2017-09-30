ISLAMABAD:- Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif will leave for Washington on October 3 to meet US counterpart on October 5. Sources said that the political leadership of Pakistan and United States have made strategy to decrease tensions between the two countries. In the meeting, the two will discuss overall law and order situation in the region, role of Pakistan in war against terror and action against banned outfits. –Online

Reliable sources informed Online that Americans wanted to have cordial ties with Islamabad which was noticeable during the sideline meetings of the UN General Assembly session.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and US Vice President discussed bilateral relations and overall situation in the region.

Sources said that US officials tried to fix meeting of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with Khawaja Asif which was rejected by Islamabad stating it will be done on appropriate time.

Sources in Foreign Office said that keeping in view the soft tone of Americans during the sideline meetings of UN General Assembly meetings, the meeting of Foreign Ministers is being scheduled.

On the same time, international media outlet also reported about meeting of the Foreign Minister with his counterpart in first week of October.