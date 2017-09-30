ISLAMABAD - Commander of the Kuwait Air Force Major-General Abdullah Al-Foudari has expressed the desire to further augment relations with Pakistan in various fields including defense and security. He was addressing the graduation ceremony of 119 Combat Support Course at the PAF Asghar Khan Academy Risalpur on Friday.

The Kuwaiti commander said that both the countries enjoyed historic relations in different areas including military training. On his arrival at the academy, he was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, chief of the air staff, Pakistan Air Force.

A total of 52 aviation cadets including 12 Under-Training Officers of the Kuwait Air Force graduated at the occasion.

The chief guest awarded branch insignia and trophies to the distinction holders. Trophy for best performance in 119 Combat Support Course was awarded to Aviation Cadet Rizwana Nasreen; while overall best performance trophy in Allied Under-Training Officers was awarded to Pilot Officer Abdul Rehman Mubarak from Kuwait Air Force.

Air Chief Marshall Sohail Aman, while speaking on the occasion said that both Pakistan and Kuwait enjoyed strong brotherly relations based on shared history, traditions and religion.

The air chief said that the Pakistan Air Force was poised to meet any of the internal and external challenges.

He said that our success in the war on terrorism was testimony to the fact that the force had a firm resolve to work in synergy with other two sister forces to root out the menace of terror from the motherland and the region.

Sohail Aman said that Pakistan was a peace-loving country and supported peace efforts across the world.

The parade was followed by a thrilling performance by “Eaglets”- the Para-Motor Glider team of the academy.

“Bravehearts and Sherdils”, the PAF Academy Aerobatics Teams also displayed an exhilarating aerial display on the occasion. The ceremony was witnessed by high-ranking military and civil officials, foreign dignitaries and large number of guests of the graduating cadets.





Our Staff Reporter