ISLAMABAD: Commander of Kuwait Air Force, Major General Abdullah Yaqoob Al-Foudari visited Air Headquarters Islamabad today.

On his arrival at Air Headquarters, he was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), a PAF statement issued here said.

A smartly turned-out contingent of PAF presented the guard of honour to the visiting guest.

The visiting dignitary was also introduced to the Principal Staff Officers of PAF.

The delegation also attended a briefing on the organization, role and functioning of Pakistan Air Force.

Later on, he called on the Air Chief in his office. Both remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

Commander Kuwait Air Force lauded PAFs role in the war against terrorism. He also appreciated the sound professionalism of PAF personnel and expressed his desire to learn from its experiences.

The Air Chief said that both Pakistan and Kuwait enjoyed cordial and brotherly relations and reiterated his resolve to stand by Kuwait in an hour of need. He also offered support and cooperation in the field of aviation and military training to Kuwait Air Force

