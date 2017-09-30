LAHORE - A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team on Friday reached Jati Umrah in Raiwind to deliver arrest warrants for Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz, children of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Bailable arrest warrants for Sharif’s children and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar were issued by an accountability court after they failed to appear before the court despite repeated summons.

The court had asked the NAB to ensure that warrants were received, but the NAB team could not find anyone at the Sharif’s residence on Friday to acknowledge receipt of the warrants.

The NAB team, headed by Deputy Director Mehboob Alam, had to face resistance from the security staff at the Sharif’s residence, NAB sources said. Deputy Director Mohammad Kamran and Investigation Officer Imran Dogar were members of the team.





OUR STAFF REPORTER