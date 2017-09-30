Interior Ministry says National Counter Terrorism Authority is coordinating with provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir to wipe out terrorists from the country, reported by Radio Pakistan

The spokesperson of the ministry said the federal government departments and law enforcement agencies are making concerted efforts to end terrorist activities.

He said the provincial governments are responsible for implementation of National Action Plan.

He said the relevant departments and law enforcement agencies of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan are also working exactly in the same manner as in other provinces and are taking necessary steps to implement different components of National Action Plan.