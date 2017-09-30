Islamabad - Pakistan and Tajikistan have emphasized the need for restoration of peace in Afghanistan for the benefit of the region.

The demand was made at a meeting between Prime Minister’s Adviser on National Security Nasser Khan Janjua with Tajik Defence Minister Sherali Mirzo and his Tajik counterpart Abdurahim Qahhorov in Dushanbe.

Janjua is on a two-day official visit to Tajikistan.

Both sides agreed that regional countries need to play an active role to end the conflict through peaceful means and peace in Afghanistan will benefit the whole region.

During these meetings, both sides exchanged views on growing defence and security cooperation between the two countries and resolved to further expand the same to the mutual benefit.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the bilateral economic and trade cooperation and expressed the hope that Tajikistan’s connectivity with Pakistani seaports through CPEC will bolster the bilateral trade.

The Tajik side appreciated Pakistan’s immense sacrifices in the war on terror and the successes it has achieved over the past few years in this regard.

Our Staff Reporter