GUJRANWALA: The Punjab Food Authority seized 18,000kg rotten carrots and different chemicals while sealed three production units during separate raids here on Friday. According to the PFA, the officials raided three food production units in different areas and recovered 18,000 kg unhygienic carrots and other material being used for preparing food items. PFA Director Operation (North) Billawal Abrro said that textile colour was being used in the food items while no medical fitness of the workers could be produced to the officials. He said that food items were being prepared under extremely unhygienic environment.