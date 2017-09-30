LAHORE - A meeting of fact-finding committee formed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to identify the causes of party’s dismal showing in NA-120 by-election is scheduled to be held on October 3 at Bilawal House Lahore at 4pm.

Comprising of Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Senator Farhatullah Babar and Moula Bakhsh Chandio, the Committee will also interview the Presidents of provincial organisations of the party from Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala divisions. Other people who have knowledge regarding this election are also invited to attend the meeting.

Though the electoral battle in NA-120 was basically a fight between the PML-N and the PTI candidates, yet no one had expected the party of Bhuttos to be relegated to a fifth position in the constituency.

Faisal Mir could only get 1414 votes, the lowest score by any party candidate ever contesting from Lahore. In 2013 elections, the PPP candidate Zubair Kardar had obtained 2604 votes from this constituency even with no campaign at that time mainly due to security reasons.

Faisal Mir went door-to-door and also addressed several corner meetings in the constituency but he miserably failed to attract the voters. His election gimmicks which included cleanliness drive and collection of blood samples for screening also did not have any effect on the electorate.

Besides, a couple of days before the election, senior PPP leaders including Qamar Zaman Kaira and Nadeem Afzal Chan addressed a public rally at Mazang which attracted a good number of people.

After the election results, it was strange to note that the number of people participating in the rally, a few thousand though, did not match the number of votes Faisal actually polled on the election day. Had all the people attending that rally actually voted for him, the PPP would have come at number three or fourth position. But perhaps, most of the people had come from other constituencies of Lahore.

OUR STAFF REPORTER