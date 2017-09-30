PESHAWAR - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sitting member National Assembly Musarrat Ahmed Zeb has approached the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding embezzlement of funds in a project worth Rs2.5 billion by the University of Swat officials.

According to details, a meeting of NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Board held on Friday under the chairmanship of NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Director General Brig (R) Farooq Awan in which several complaints were processed. The board authorized inquiries in complaints and upgraded cases to investigations regarding corruption and corrupt practices.

It is pertinent to mention here that the complaint was brought to the notice of the NAB authorities by sitting MNA Mussarat Ahmed Zeb against University of Swat, in which, it is alleged that the officials of university ignored the recommendations of the report of Special Evaluation Committee (SEC) for identification of suitable land for establishment of the University and concealed the report in minutes of the meeting from the syndicate for its approval that causing a loss of approximately Rs2.5 billion to the government exchequer.

As a result, funds to the tune of Rs127.485 million allocated by the federal government for the construction of the university building have also lapsed.

NAB also started a probe into corruption in C&W Department Peshawar & Mechatech Pvt. Ltd regarding corruption and corrupt practices in the installation of sub-standard ACs.

Further, it is alleged that Mechatech Pvt. Ltd has provided sub-standard AC units at exorbitant rates to Cardiology Unit of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Peshawar.

NAB KP is actively pursuing the probe into corruption allegations. Alarming facts are surfacing, sources said.





Bureau Report