ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Friday provided relief to job aspirants against the exorbitant National Testing Service (NTS) fee.

Chief Justice, Mian Saqib Nisar, took notice on an application of a university student stating that for each vacant post in the government departments they have to pay fee for NTS, which was too heavy for an unemployed person.

The court noted that this was a financial burden, which many individuals could not afford and had to forego applying for many positions.

On such notice, the federal government has issued instructions to all ministries/divisions to make arrangements and ensure that 50 per cent of the fee payable to testing agencies be paid by them out of their own budget to save the unemployed citizens from financial burden.

Further, while hiring services of testing agency, the PPRA Rules should be strictly observed to ensure minimum rates of fee through open bidding.

The chief justice called a follow up report regarding the implementation of his directive from the secretary, Establishment Division within two months, while, all provincials governments are also directed to take required steps to provide maximum relief to job aspirants, and to submit a detailed report within six weeks.





Our Staff Reporter