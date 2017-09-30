FAISALABAD-Seven persons including two women died and five others suffered injuries in collision between a passenger van and tractor-trolley on Dijkot Road here on Friday.

According to rescue sources, a passenger van, with some 12 passengers on board, was on its way when a tractor-trolley, coming from the opposite direction, collided with it near Jhangar Morr on Dijkot Road, Samundri. As a result, seven persons including two women identified as Nikan Bibi, Bharai Bibi, Murtaza, Jahangir, Babar and Akbar died on the spot while five others identified as Faizan, Adnan, Shahid and Shaukat suffered injuries.

Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the injured into nearby local hospital for first aid and legal formalities. The police have registered a case and stared an investigation.