ISLAMABAD - Three persons including a Pakistan army personnel and two civilians got martyred while another civilian received injuries when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked cease-fire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rakhchikri, Rawalakot, AJK, and targeted civil population with heavy weapons on Friday.

According to the ISPR statement issued here late night, army patrols assisting evacuation of civilian casualties also came under the Indian firing resulting into martyrdom of Naib Subedar Nadeem while three soldiers got injured.

However, the Pakistan Army troops gave a befitting response to the Indian army posts firing which deliberately targeted civilian population.

As a result of the retaliation, there are reports of casualties on the Indian side, the ISPR said.

Our Staff Reporter