Islamabad: On the eve of Yom-e-Ashur tomorrow on Sunday former President Mr Asif Ali Zardari has called upon the people to emulate the example of the great Imam in resisting tyranny and injustice.

In a message, the President Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians said that the underlying message of

Imam Hussain’s supreme sacrifice was; 'resist tyranny, oppression and falsehood at all costs and under all circumstances'.

"This message was relevant yesterday, is relevant today and will be relevant tomorrow.

Indeed the message is universal in character and transcends the bounds of time, geography, guise and climes,"Tyranny and oppression changes guise with changing times.

The tyrant of our time wears the guise of religiosity to unleash a reign of terror in the name of religion, he said. Let us resolve today to fight this tyrant to the finish, the former President said in his message.

On this day we also pay homage to Imam Hussain and the martyrs of Karbala who stand in human civilization as the beacon of light illumining the path for generations to traverse, he said.