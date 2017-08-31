GUJRANWALA-At least 4,500 policemen will be deployed across Gujranwala city on Eidul Azha to provide foolproof security to Eid congregations and other public places, City Police Officer (CPO) Ashfaq Khan said.

Addressing the police officer here, he said that policemen will perform duty at markets, shopping centres, commercial centres, trade points, mosques, Eidgahs and Imambargahs. The CPO added that the cops would be flanked by five Elite Force teams to respond any untoward incident. He said no one will be allowed to disturb peace in the city, adding all criminals will be dealt with sternly. He said walk-through gates will be installed outside mosques, Eidgahs and Imambargahs, adding the patrolling police will also conduct patrol in sensitive areas of the district. “A control room has been set up at CPO office under the head of DSP legal Syed Mehmoodul Hassan to monitor the movement of suspects through CCTV cameras during Eidul Azha days,” the CPO said.