SIALKOT-Special teams sealed 60 clinics of quacks in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils during a vigorous crackdown.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chatta disclosed this, while talking to newsmen. The DC added that these teams led by the drug inspectors and local senior health department officials, sealed 45 clinics of the quakes in Sialkot tehsil, five clinics sealed in Daska tehsil, eight in Pasrur tehsil and two quacks’ clinics were sealed in Sambrial tehsil.

He added that the police have also registered separate cases against two accused quacks Nasir Mehmood and Asif in Sialkot and sent the accused behind the bars. The Acting DC vowed to continue crackdown on the quacks and quackery till elimination in Sialkot district. He said that quacks were playing with the precious lives of the people and the quacks would be dealt with iron fist as well.