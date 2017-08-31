DERA GHAZI KHAN-Despite increase in the animals’ prices, people in a large number are buying sacrificial animals as Eidul Azha is just a couple of days away.

Goat, sheep, cow, bull and calf are being purchased on a large scale at the main cattle markets of Dera Ghazi Khan, Kot Chutta, Taunsa Sharif and Shadan Lund. Officially 30 sale points have been established in DG Khan Division while 15-20 percent increase is seen in the prices of sacrificial animals this year. Online purchasing of animals is too far away in South Punjab cities as compared to Karachi and Lahore.

Highlighting the cause for the increase in the prices, trader Ghulam Rasool told The Nation, “The cost of fodder and transportation makes the prices go up.” The prices vary from animal to animal, the price of an average goat weighing 20 to 25 kilogramme ranged between Rs25,000 to Rs35,000, while a sheep of the same weight was available at around Rs15,000 to Rs20,000 but healthy animals were in the range of Rs45,000 to Rs60,000.

An average cow or a calf was selling between Rs60,000 and Rs80,000, and the price of healthy cow ranged between Rs90,000 to Rs250,000. The price of camel started from around Rs100,000 to Rs250,000. Meanwhile, lack of facilities like cleanliness, security and drinking water was witnessed in cattle markets despite the visit of the deputy commissioner to the market. Talking to The Nation, Medical Superintendent of Teaching Hospital DG Khan Dr Atiqur Rehman Chisti said that on Eidul Azha, the people have to be careful while eating meat or unhygienic food.

He added, “The basic philosophy of Eidul Azha is to distribute maximum meat to the dear and near ones and those who cannot afford it. Moreover, we should ensure proper cleanliness around us especially where the sacrificial animals would be slaughtered .”

He warned over-eating is very much dangerous for diabetic, hypertensive and cardiac patients. He advised household ladies to cook food with light spices, and use boiled drinking water, so that food could be easily digested. The use of frozen meat is one of common causes of some diseases, he said.