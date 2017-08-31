GUJRANWALA - Hundreds of Landa Bazaar traders staged a protest against the US over its President Donald Trump’s anti-Pakistan remarks.. The protesters led by President of Landa Bazar Association Sultan Khan and Muhammad Khan chanted slogans and also set afire the American flag.

Meanwhile, Gepco meter reader was held red handed by the Anti-Corruption Establishment while receiving bribe here at Chanda Qilla Gujranwala. A citizen gave application that meter reader Ejaz Ahmed was demanding bribe from him to clear his meter, on this anti corruption team raided at Chanda Qilla and held Ejaz Ahmed red handed while receiving Rupee ten thousands. FAMILY DISPUTE: Man brutally tortured at wife for allegedly asking him to stop illicit relations with another woman. Misbah while talking to the media at DHQ hospital alleged that her husband Tariq has maintained illicit relations with another woman when she asked him to stop this, he brutally tortured at her with sticks. Aroop police have started investigations.