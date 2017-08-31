At least nine people have died in rain related incidents across Karachi since last night, reported Waqt News.

According to details, three were electrocuted in Bahar Colony, Baldia Town and Orangi Town while one died in Baldia Town as his bike slipped due to rain water on road.

Meanwhile, the rain continued in different areas of city including Defence, Landhi and University Road. Furthermore, transformers and grids of KESC have tripped resulting in no electricity in different areas.

The Met Department has recorded 27 mm rain in Gulistan-e-Johar, 20 mm in Landhi, 16 mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed. The Department has predicted more rain in Karachi today and tomorrow.

On August 22, in different parts of Karachi at least eight people were killed and seven other wounded in rain related incidents in Karachi.

According to the sources, in Garden area two motorcyclists Haris and Mansoor were killed when electricity cables fell on the road submerged under rain water. Meanwhile in North and New Karachi areas a man and a woman electrocuted.