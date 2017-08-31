Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) has ordered to release all five arrested suspects in Benazir Bhutto Case as the verdict was announced in Adiala jail today.

The court has ordered to release Rafaqat, Husnain, Rasheed Ahmad, Sher Zaman and Aitzaz Shah immediately, news reports stated.

Meanwhile, the court has declared former military dictator General (r) Pervaiz Musharraf as absconder in the case. "The court has ordered to distraint his property in Pakistan," the reports said.

Meanwhile, former CPO Saud Aziz and SP Khurram Shahzad have been sentenced to 17-year prison respectively. Both are also fined Rs 0.5 million each and were arrested from the court after verdict.

Saud Aziz was CPO of Rawalpindi at time of Benazir Bhutto's murder at Liaqaut Bagh in 2007.

The verdict has been announced after almost a decade.

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and slain Pakistan People's Pakistan (PPP) Chairman Benazir Bhutto was killed in 2007 at Rawalpindi after a public rally in Liaqaut Bagh.

She was waving hand and replying the slogans of her party workers while standing in roof of her car. She was shot from very close range followed by a bomb blast at the site.

She was rushed to hospital but succumbed to injuries on the way.

The murder case trail started in 2009 and was restarted in August 2013. During the hearing, half a dozen judges were changed.