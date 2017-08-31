GUJRANWALA:- The dead body of a seven-year-old boy who had been kidnapped for ransom was found from the fields of Talwandi Musa Khan area here on Wednesday. Latif, a resident of Talwandi Musa Khan, in his application to police station said that his son Abdullah went missing on Tuesday later unknown accused made phonecall to him and demanded Rs300,000 ransom for release of his son. On Wednesday, however, his dead body was found from the fields. Khiali police have registered a case.–STAFF REPORTER