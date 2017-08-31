VEHARI-Everyone is responsible for making an all-out effort for polio eradication, Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti said.

Addressing a meeting held to review arrangements for the three-day anti-polio campaign from September 18, he urged the officers concerned to put all energies to make the campaign successful. The DC underscored the role of Ulema for success of the campaign. He stressed 100 percent coverage of the entire district including far-flung areas. “No child should be left unvaccinated,” he ordered.

During the meeting, the participants were briefed that a total of 530,229 children under the age of five would be administered anti-polio vaccine. At least 1,292 anti-polio teams will perform duty across the district out of which 1,098 teams will go door to door for the administration of anti-polio drops, 92 teams will be deployed at bus stands and railway stations while 102 teams will discharge duty at hospitals and dispensaries. The teams have been trained and they are now ready for the field work.

The Vehari AC, Mailsi AC, CEO Health Dr Shoaibur Rehman, DEO Family Planning Rao Rashid Hafeez and DHO Dr Khalid Javed attended the meeting.