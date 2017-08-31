OKARA-Standing crops over hundreds of acres were inundated after a breach occurred in a canal near Kandowal village here in Depalpur tehsil the other day.

The canal water destroyed the crops. Officials of the Irrigation Department reached the spot and plugged the breach with the help of locals. Losses were being estimated till the filing of report.

CASE REGISTERED: An advocate succeeded to get a case registered against rivals who had manhandled him for pursuing a case against them.

Saleem Akhtar (advocate) of Tandlianwala arrived at Okara district courts on August 1 to peruse a case titled Saleem Akhtar v/s SHO in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Asadullah Siraj. After hearing, the complainant was intercepted by his rivals including Irfan, Adnan, Ramazan, Rasheed, Atif, Kashif and Akif, all belonging to Garh Fateh Shah village near Tandlianwala. They manhandled the complainant, hurled abuses at him and warned him not to pursue the case. The suspects were booked with Okara Saddr police on the orders of the ASJ.