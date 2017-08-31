BAHAWALPUR (REPORTER - Kashmir Committee Chairman Fazalur Rehman said that the ouster of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister is part of an international conspiracy aimed to destablise the country through political crisis.

Addressing a press conference at Makki Mosque Rahim Yar Khan, he said that the government’s stance with respect to the foreign policy of Pakistan was satisfactory and that his party fully supported it. “It is not possible to redeem our losses incurred in the America’s war (against terror) but still our stance is better. One aspect of politics is right on the issue of foreign policy that civil and military leadership are on the same page and spirit of political and religious parties is also appreciable on the national level,” he said.

He further said, “Pakistan has started a new economic voyage with China which should continue, now there is no margin of error for at least 2 decades if we make any mistake now then it could never be rectified.” He added that China has challenged the economic development of America that is why America is making conspiracies to deprive Pakistan of CPEC-like great projects.

To a question, he said that the misuse of articles 62 and 63 of Constitution needs to be eradicated because in 62/63 there is no mention of disqualification period which is confusion and needs to be removed.

SECURITY PLAN ISSUED: District Police Officer Akhtar Abbas issued the security plan in connection with Eidul Azha. Eid prayers will be offered at 393 locations and for their security more than 1,600 police officials along with national volunteers will perform their duties.

Throughout the district, Eid prayers will be offered at 393 places from which 34 have been declared sensitive and to ensure the security 1,600 police officials including 32 inspectors and SHOs, 221 upper subordinates, 840 lower subordinates, 345 national volunteers and 200 special force official will observe their duties.

On the day of Eid, a al Adha large number of people gather to offer Eid Prayers and security arrangements for Eid al Adha have been divided into three parts which include pre-Eid arrangements, Eid Day arrangements and post-Eid arrangements.

Eid Day arrangements include the assigning of duties to the police officials at mosques and Imambargahs, concerned SHOs will do the survey of their respective areas and in case there is a shortage of force administrative committees be contacted for volunteers. All SDPOs and SHOs will brief the officials deployed on duty before the start of their duties. During the Eid prayers on busy locations traffic police will ensure the smooth flow of the traffic.

Security will remain on high alert at all public places including Zoo, parks, historic places, and playgrounds. After offering prayers people also visit the graves of their loved ones in large numbers so duties shall be assigned to police officials to ensure security there too.

On the important locations of prayers gatherings walk-through gates be installed, special branch staff do the technical sweeping, control room be established at the office of DSP Legal which will be supervised by DSP Legal Kanwar Muhammad Qasim, he directed. All the officials will be the supervisors of their respective circles and will be responsible for maintaining peace. SP Investigation Rab Nawaz will be the overall supervisor of all the security arrangements while DPO Akhtar Abbas will supervise all the security arrangements.