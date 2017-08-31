President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has said that India, in a planned move, is settling outsiders in Occupied Kashmir to change demography of the territory, reported Radio Pakistan.

Talking to private news channel, he said that ratio of Muslim population is gradually decreasing in the occupied valley.

Masood Khan said India is giving permanent residence permits to so called refugees of West Pakistan and people from Bengal, Bihar and Rajasthan in the occupied Kashmir.

The AJK President said employments are also being offered to non-Kashmiris which is violation of the constitution.

He said properties of Kashmiris are being sold to outsiders and India is also settling retired officers of Indian Army in the valley and separate colonies are being established for them.

He said the government of Pakistan had raised the matter and also wrote a letter to the United Nations.